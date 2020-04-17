iPhone 12 Pro Max schematics show off thinner body design with smaller screen bezels, bigger antenna lines and rear cameras, Smart Connector?

iPhone 12 Pro Max’s apparently-reliable schematics have been featured in a YouTube video by EverythingApplePro. Max Weinbach had sourced the schematics featured in the video.

The phone is aesthetically similar to iPad Pro. According to the schematics, the phone will get almost 0.7 mm thinner than the 8.1 mm iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Usually, the schematics of the iPhone CAD are leaked before the product launch to give the accessory manufacturers a head-start. Of course, nothing is certain yet since iPhone 12 is in the prototype stage.

The iPhone 12 will feature an OLED display and the display size will be increased from 6.5 inches to 6.7 inches. What we have now is a slightly broader and taller phone. There has been a staggering 40% reduction in the bezel size from all the sides.

Expect hardware and software updates for the camera. There will be other modifications as well such as the size of the antenna lines and the location of the sim tray.

Overall the design seems edgy and modern.

Source