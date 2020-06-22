iPhone 12 lineup dummies reveal the design of the back

It’s time for the yet another set of iPhone 12 dummies. This time, Sonny Dickinson, who’s got a great track record with Apple leaks has shown us the sizes of the upcoming phones. There’s only three of them since the iPhone 12 Max and 12 Pro will allegedly have the same 6.1-inch screens.









Side view of the dummies

The dummies do confirm the rumors about the design changes. The smallest iPhone in the new lineup may have a 5.4″ screen, while iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro will pack 6.1″ panels. Finally we now have the 6.7″ iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The backs and the side frame are searching flat, not surprisingly, while the camera module remains unchanged from the previous generation. However, Sonny Dickson did note that the camera count might not be accurate as the non-Pro models are expected ahead with two cameras rather than three. Also, the rumored LiDAR system on the Pros is missing. The chassis design, however, should really be 100% accurate.

Source