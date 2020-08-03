iPhone 12 lienup to be released in two stages due to supply chain issues

This isn’t the very first time we become aware of Apple’s supply chain issues and how it might impact the release of this year’s iPhones. In truth, recently Apple itself verified those reports stating that the handsets will strike the marketplace behind typical, significance at some point in October.

But this brand-new report originating from Digitimes declares that the rollout of the brand-new gadgets will be split into twostages The very first phase will provide the two 6.1-inch iPhones while the 2nd phase will bring the 6.7-inch and 5.4-inch members of the lineup.

Unfortunately, there’s no details on when those waves will occur however according to individuals acquainted with the supply chain issues, the PCB production will peak 2-4 weeks behind typical. So we will be most likely see all 4 iPhones on the racks towards completion of October.

