iPhone 12 lens supplier: there’s no issue with the quality, everything is on schedule

Last week Ming-Chi Kuo, a trustworthy expert reported that the 5.4″ and 6.1″ iPhone 12 phones, are dealing with some concerns with the lenses of the ultra-wide electronic camera. The finish of the aspects produced by among the providers for the non-Pro designs was stated to be prone to breaking.

Today the maker of the troublesome element has actually gone on record to reject these reports. Genius Electronics is Apple’s primary electronic camera lens provider and states that all needs from the customers are satisfied and everything is on schedule.

But even if Genius Electronics is hiding something, Apple is utilizing Largan Precision’s services also so if there are any hold-ups, the latter will compensate. Ultimately, this suggests that the items should not deal with additional hold-ups.

