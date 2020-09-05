iPhone 12: everything we think we know about Apple’s 2020 5G iPhones

We’re most likely simply weeks far from Apple taking the covers off its 2020 iPhones, and the report mill remains in full speed, meaning some significant modifications this year.

If you have actually been holding on to your first-generation iPhone SE since you simply like its squared-off edges, the most recent iPhones might be the ones for you– there are currently a lot of reports indicating a brand name brand-new style with squared edges rather of rounded ones. (If you’re keeping that SE since of its smaller sized size, there may be excellent news for you this year, too.)

And all indications are pointing towards this being the year the iPhone gets 5G, which ought to set you up for faster information speeds– as soon as the networks can dependably provide them.

There is still a great deal of secret surrounding the next iPhones– they have not dripped rather as much as, state, current Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy handsets– however there suffices out there to piece together a good photo of what Apple is preparing.

The likeliest report of them all? We’re getting 4 brand-new iPhones this year.

Four brand-new iPhones this fall, with 2 brand-new screen sizes

All of the most relied on sources of Apple reports appear to concur: rather of revealing 3 brand-new iPhone designs, like Apple performed in 2017, 2018, and 2019, the business will expose 4: