iPhone 12 delay: normally it’d land next week, so when is the new iPhone coming?

In an extraordinary relocation for the business, Apple validated back in July that it has a new iPhone being available in 2020. It’s not all excellent news though; the business likewise validated it’ll be out later on in the year than it has formerly “launched” its flagship phones.

If the business’s was staying with typical release dates, we would have been most likely seeing the iPhone 12 on Tuesday, September 8. Instead, the wait appears to be longer for this year’s new iPhone … and it might even extend into October.

When will you have the ability to purchase yourself a brand name new iPhone? Plus, when will the business be revealing its new gadgets? Those are 2 various things, and listed below we’re going to attempt and provide you the finest responses to those concerns with the info we have so far.

When would we normally see a new iPhone?

September 8 was initially our finest guess for the iPhone 12 statement. That was dripped by an established tipster called ihacktu, and it matches what we have actually formerly seen from the business in other years.

Typically, Apple reveals its new iPhone on a Tuesday at the start ofSeptember It’s generally the very first or 2nd week of the year. It then frequently puts the gadget on sale 10 days after that, with pre-orders occurring because duration in between statement and on sale.

That has actually been the case for practically every iPhone given that the iPhone 5. Here’s a couple of examples: