iPhone 12 could come with a new Lightning to USB-C braided cable

Some of the latest iPhone 12 rumors haven’t been so great. First, we find out that the new lineup may arrive without EarPods and a charger in the box. After that, we get rumors suggesting a higher price tag and smaller batteries. However, it seems that we may at least get a nice new cable.

new lighting cable ～ https://t.co/KOlzQ0mwau — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) July 14, 2020

According to @L0vetodream, the new iPhone 12 lineup may arrive with a new Lightning to USB-C braided cable. He also leaked images of this cable, which could also confirm that Apple will keep the lightning connectors on the upcoming iPhone series. This may also solve the durability problems of Lightning cables, but I can bet that they won’t arrive with the same $19 price tag as Apple’s current Lightning cables.

Source 9to5Mac

Via Twitter