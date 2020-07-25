iPhone 12, Apple Glass and Apple Silicon launch date leaked?

We have actually been getting lots of reports about the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup and numerous other gadgets, however this is the very first time that we get details recommending that Apple might hold 2 unique occasions in Q3 2020.

According to leaker @ihacktu, we ought to get 2 Apple Special occasions. The very first occasion would occur on September 8, and a 2nd occasion would occur on October27 The very first occasion would be an online discussion of the brand-new iPhone 12 lineup, the brand-new Apple Watch, AirPower, and a brand-new iPad. However, things appear to get more intriguing for the 2nd occasion, as we would get a brand-new iPad Pro, MacBook, and MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon and the brand-new AppleGlass However, these are still reports, so take them with some salt, and let’s wait and see if we get some sort of verification in the upcoming weeks.

