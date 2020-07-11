iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max dummies shown on video, compare with older iPhones

A new video was posted by retailer Mobile Fun who has gotten their hands on a few iPhone 12 dummies. The dummies in question don’t reflect the ultimate form of the upcoming iPhones, particularly the camera modules, however they do offer us a look into the way the new iPhones will compare in size with previous models.

The major change of the iPhone 12 lineup may be the flattened edges that run around the perimeter of all the models. This makes them better to hold and puts them in line with the style of the most recent iPad Pro, which now features flattened edges.

In size order, the iPhones shown in the video are the iPhone 12 (5.4-inch) iPhone 12 Pro (6.1-inch) and iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7-inch). Note that the camera modules on the crooks to are not reflective of the ultimate product. The one maybe not shown may be the iPhone 12 Max (non-Pro) but because it has the same size because the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, really the only difference may be the dual-cameras expected on the non-Pro iPhones. On that note, the iPhone 12 Pro models might ship with a fourth LiDAR camera.

The iPhone 12 (5.4) is compared with both iPhone SE (2016 and 2020) models, and this 5.4-inch size will please many iPhone users who don’t want such a large iPhone. The footprint with this phone falls in the middle of small 2016 iPhone SE, and the more modern iPhone SE released this season. The prospect of having a little iPhone with very small bezels is something which many iOS users have now been waiting for.

Although rumors suggested that Apple would switch to USB-C ports this year (which I still don’t believe will ever happen), the dummies port dimensions solidify the though that Apple will continue steadily to use the Lightning port.

We are expecting Apple to announce the brand new iPhone 12 lineup some time this September, as it has customarily done for days gone by several years. The only big difference this year can there be is no physical event expected due to COVID-19.

Source