iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 3GS: How far has Apple come in 10 years?

The smartphone industry has been rapidly evolving to the needs of the consumers and have been able to innovate consistently with respect to its features. In the early 2000s, people had to make use of phones that only provided communication facilities and nothing else. We have come a long way from there. Similarly, Steve Jobs, founder of Apple unveiled his first smartphone on Jan 9, 2007. With the introduction of this smartphone, we saw what was beginning to be the commercialization of the 3G network. Apple however skipped the release of the iPhone 1 and straight went on to introduce iPhone 3G to the market in 2008. This was followed by the release of the iPhone 3GS in June 2009. The latest smartphone in the market is the iPhone 11 Pro which “has a transformative triple-camera system that adds tons of capability without complexity.” Through this article, we will do an iPhone 11 Pro review and analyze how it has transformed into one of the most premium phones in the market.

The iPhone 3S was a smashing hit when it had been introduced. This was primarily because it was the first phone to have a 32 GB memory. The iPhone 3G which had been released just a year earlier only provided 16 GB. On October 31st, 2009 thousands of Chinese people flocked to buy the iPhone 3GS smartphone in Sanlitun, Beijing. This was the first official sale of the Apple smartphone in their country and there was a total shutdown during that day.

However, not many people own the iPhone 3GS anymore and the oldest smartphone that anyone might have would be the iPhone 6 which is still a considerable upgrade with respect to iPhone 3GS.

The new iPhone 11 Pro has exceeded all expectations and Apple itself has turned into one of the biggest technology companies in the US. The software and hardware features between the two smartphones are exceedingly different.

We will look into the 10-year evolution of the iPhone from the old iPhone 3GS to the recent iPhone 11 Pro.

Let’s get started.

iPhone 3GS Vs. iPhone 11 Pro – Display & Design

The iPhone 3GS boasted of a sleek design with a 3.5-inch display screen having a resolution of 480 × 320 pixels. The iPhone 11 Pro uses a 5.8-inch display with a resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels. Both these smartphones can still be comfortably used with one hand.

The body of the two smartphones are very different from each other. The iPhone 3GS had a plastic body that had a rough texture, but the iPhone 11Pro boasts of a glass body with the middle frame designed for stainless steel.

The iPhone 3GS had huge bezels on both the bottom and the top. Some might even call the bezels very ugly. However the iPhone 11 Pro utilizes a notch display with thin bezels on both sides.

The camera of iPhone 3GS and iPhone 11 Pro

The next analysis of our iPhone 11 Pro review is the camera quality. The iPhone 3GS comes with a 3.2 MP camera from Omnivision. It even allowed it’s uses to shoot videos and provided the auto-focus facility to them. It was a massive upgrade from the first generation iPhone – with a 2G network- and the iPhone 3G which utilized a 1.2 MP camera. If we compare a picture taken from the iPhone 3GS and the iPhone 11 Pro, the difference is highly visible. We can notice how the lack of HDR, low pixels, and some congenital defects have affected the picture. The picture appears to be dark and lacks detail.

The camera of the iPhone 11 Pro on the other hand can take more detailed pictures thanks to its hardware advantages like optimal stabilizations and higher pixels. The software optimizations like AI and HDR also contribute to it.

The iPhone 3GS does not support low light features and hence most of the photos appear dark. It does not have a night-mode feature and the camera will automatically collapse when a photo is taken in those conditions. One might be very lucky if they happen to get a proper picture in the dark.

The iPhone 11 Pro can record even in the night mode. They have a rear flash which can be used as an additional light source while recording videos or taking pictures.

Its ultra-wide feature allows you to capture four times more scene than ever. The camera quality of the iPhone 11 Pro is still one of the best in the market and will continue to be the best for a long time.

Hardware and Software

‌The iPhone 3GS comes preinstalled with the iPhone OS3. It can be upgraded to iOS 6.1.6 via the various updates.

The features offered by iOS 6 are a bit embarrassing in the current context. Some of these embarrassing features like sliding to unlock sound effects, rolling shutter animations whilst opening the camera, etc.

The iPhone 11 Pro boasts of an Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+) processor. The iPhone Pro had a Samsung APL0298C05 65nm chip processor. I’m very sure not many people can even imagine a smartphone having a 65nm processor in these times.

Last thoughts on iPhone 11 Pro Vs. iPhone 3GS.

Throughout these 10 years, we have seen a significant upgrade in pretty much every aspect of the smartphone. The iPhone 11 Pro pushes the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. It combines cutting-edge technology with the legendary simplicity of a smartphone. The hardware and software have evolved a lot while the camera has gotten better with time. In a nutshell, the iPhone 11 Pro review is a positive one that has solid features to last for a couple of years. These ten years makes me realize that the technology sector had evolved in leaps and bounds. No other sector has witnessed such an evolution. Perhaps, ten years later we will be comparing the iPhone 11 Pro to another iPhone.