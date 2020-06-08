iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max Users Report Strange ‘Green Tint’ on Display

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max users across the world are complaining in regards to a strange “green tint” on the display following unlocking the smartphone. Users on social media marketing platforms and forums have claimed that the issue started appearing following the iOS 13.4 and iOS 13.5 system updates. At the moment it’s unclear what’s causing the “green tint” problem on these iPhone 11 units and Apple is yet to acknowledge the display issue.

An iPhone 11 Pro Max user on Reddit claims that the green tint appears for a “few seconds after unlocking the phone.” Another user on exactly the same Reddit thread has suggested that the issue is more prevalent when both the Dark Mode and Night Shift are on. However, the others have stated that the issue lingers even without the Dark Mode.

Few iPhone 11 Pro users on MacRumors Forum have raised exactly the same display issue while other iPhone 11 Pro Max users on the forum reported the issue with iOS update 13.4. Some users are reporting seeing the issue only after iOS 13.5.5, while one claims it disappeared after installing the iOS 13.5.5 beta. This last seems to indicate the issue is a software one, and may very well be fixed in a upcoming update.

Similarly, exactly the same green tint problem can also be reported by way of a few iPhone X users. An iPhone X user in India on Twitter has claimed that the issue appeared following the latest iOS update.

At the moment it unclear what’s causing the green tint problem and Apple is yet to issue a statement acknowledging it. The green tint isn’t entirely a new comer to the smartphone world as phones like the Google Pixel 4 and Samsung Galaxy S9 series had problems in the past. The same problem was reported by OnePlus 8 Pro users in April, right after the launch of the smartphone. In most of these cases, the problem seemed to be related to the application rather than a hardware issue. Apple is also anticipated to fix the problem on the iPhone 11 units with a method update.

