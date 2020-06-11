Iowans report triple threat from utility scammers | Local News

“Anytime you receive a suspicious call or text from someone threatening to shut off your service, remember the word TIP, which stands for threat, immediacy and payment,” Mike Gehringer, MidAmerican Energy vice president of customer operations, said. “Each of the scams threatens to stop your service, demands one to act straight away and pressures you to pay over the phone.”

MidAmerican Energy offers these suggestions to their clients:

• MidAmerican initially reaches out to clients with past-due balances by mail — not first by phone. They always give clients plenty of notice about payment issues.

• MidAmerican already has account information for existing customers. They may possibly ask an individual to verify certain information, but not to supply it. Imposters ask for personal or other financial information and may make an effort to trick you into providing it. Don’t give it out to a caller you don’t know.