Iowa police chief claims Facebook comment purportedly calling BLM protesters ‘road bumps’ was ‘a total accident’

“HIT THE GAS AND HANG ON OVER THE ROAD BUMPS,” Porter wrote beneath the station’s post, in accordance with screenshots of the since-deleted thread reposted on social networking.

“I was on another post working and somehow it accidentally was posted on the wrong post. I just want to publicly apologize for my horrible mistake, my posting was a total accident,” the chief said in a statement to KCCI Tuesday. “I don’t desire to offend anybody. I’m all for peaceful protest, bad cops getting removed. People that know me, know I would never encourage one to run over any protester or anyone. I’m for change like every one. I feel horrible for my mistake. I’m sorry for the confusion.”

It appears Porter has since deleted his entire Facebook account. His initial comment received dozens of responses, including one accusing Porter of advocating for vehicular manslaughter, and yet another calling him a “great police chief” entitled to their own opinions, based on the Des Moines Register.

Other social networking users who shared screenshots of Porter’s comment encouraged people to call elected officials in Sioux Rapids, a little town in northwest Iowa, to report him. In a statement to the Register on Tuesday, Sioux Rapids Mayor Jim Wise and the City Council said the incident remained under investigation, and “any and all disciplinary action deemed necessary” would be considered.

The man driving of the truck in the video, later identified as Jeff Boucher, was fired from his job at Wyckoff Comfort, the heating and air-con company tweeted Tuesday.

Cell phone video shared with the KCCI showed protesters standing in the road blocking the black truck before its driver presses forward with the crowd continuing to push against the vehicle. No injuries were reported in the incident.