Iowa man completes mission to craft 10K wooden cars for kids Updated: 12:27 PM CDT Aug 7, 2020



garages across America are filled with dream cars. Parker’s dream has smaller wheels. Have it? Wasn’t a Hemi or four by four that got his motor running two years ago. It waas a to Before I hate her tan up, I thought, What we’re gonna do is I’m gonna get rid of. He handed them out to kids at church, made a fume or for neighbors, and soon found himself in business. I thought, What about Thanksgiving? Three wooden cars to anyone who passed them out. Even missionaries in Africa. This Bill yard, knowing a simple car can crack a smile. 2.5 years. Burns handmade 6000. He’s paid a price. I got this Tom here. It’s just like a bad theme thing because Burn wants to make 10,000. It’s too late breathing problems on health problems, blood problems. And I don’t know how long I could keep going. Doctors tell him his heart and lungs just aren’t getting the oxygen they need. I’ve been to Dr want strapless, another doctor. Nothing they could do about it. So no guard until something…