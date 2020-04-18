Iowa Husband Shows Sign of Support for Wife Getting Chemo Treatments

DES MOINES, Iowa– From wellness testings to site visitor limitations, medical facilities and also facilities are taking actions to secure individuals in their treatment from coronavirus. This week, an Alleman male maintained his guarantee to remain by his wife’s side at the health center. Even if he needed to maintain his range.

These days, Valeria Mason can count the moments she’s left her residence on one hand. Riding in a ceremony of cars and trucks to see her moms and dads is one of them. Going to chemo therapy is the various other.

“He had told me from the very beginning of my diagnosis that he would be with me every appointment and he wasn’t going to miss any of them. We got the phone call Friday that he could not come with me so we both were upset about it,” described Val.

But husband, Bobby, located a means to reveal his support for his wife in her battle versus bust cancer cells.

“I sat there from about 10 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon,” claimed Bobby Mason.

In the cool, he rested with a check in the parking area.

It read, “Wife having chemo. Covid keeping me out. So I will support her from here. Thank you health care heroes. I love you Val.”

“My nurse came down and got me and said, ‘You’re the only Val in here. So you have to be my Val,” she claimed.

Her husband and also household’s support indicates the globe.

“I have a great support system. He’s my number one rock. Just knowing he was out there for me just made the day go a lot easier,” described Val.

“A lot of support. More support than I expected,” claimed Bobby, “I was wanting that. To bring out the good in people. Let them know that people are hurting.”

With something as basic as a sign, they are taking the injured their household therefore lots of others are really feeling today, and also transforming it right into hope.

“Just being strong and positive. I have a lot of faith and I know I’m going to get through this,” claimed Val.

This was her 2nd of 4 chemo treatments for bust cancer cells. She will certainly be back following month for one more round.