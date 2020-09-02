Iowa has the highest rate of Covid-19 cases in the US. Here’s a look at the state’s latest figures. 

A kid cleans her hands at Educational Playcare, in Glastonbury, Connecticut, on Thursday, August 27. Jessica Hill/ AP

Since the start of the Covid -19 pandemic throughAug 27, there have actually been more than 476,000 cases in kids, according to an updated report released by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’sHospital Association

The report looks at openly reported information from 49 states, New York City, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico andGuam

Children represented 9.5% of all cases, and there is a total rate of 631 cases per 100,000 kids in the population. Both of these numbers have actually increased because the previous report onAug 20, when kids represented 9.3% of all cases and the total rate with 583 cases per 100,000 kids in the population.

There were 70,330 brand-new kid cases reported becauseAug 13– that’s a 17% boost in kid cases over 2 weeks.

Of the 9 states that reported screening, kids comprise in between 4% and 13.3% of all tests. Between 2.8% and 17.4% of checked kids were favorable for Covid -19.

For the 22 states and New York City that reported hospitalizations, kids comprised 0.6% to 4.1% of overall reported hospitalizations. Between 0.3% and 8.5% of all kid cases resulted in hospitalization.

For the 43 states and New York City that reported on death, kids comprised 0% to 0.3% of all Covid -19 deaths and 19 states reported absolutely no kid deaths. In the states that reported, 0% to 0.7% of all kid …