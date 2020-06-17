Iowa Governor Set To Give Felons Voting Rights Following Meeting With ACLU And BLM

Kim Reynolds, Iowa’s Republican governor, is soon to give sixty thousand felons the right to vote, adhering to a meeting with the ACLU, BLM, and the NAACP.

Reynolds: “Everyone Deserves A Second Chance”

Reynolds, a supposed Republican, has fought in the past to give felons the right to vote if they get out of jail.

“I am a firm believer that you can make a mistake but that shouldn’t define you,” she said in an interview. “Everybody deserves a second chance.”

However, she consistently didn’t get any such thing past the GOP-dominated Iowa legislature.

Despite this, Governor Reynolds announced her want to sign an executive order to give over 60,000 Iowa felons the right to vote ahead of the next election. Crucially, President Trump only carried hawaii with 148,000 votes.

“We’re working on that right now, sitting down with various groups, listening to what they think is important, what is contained in that executive order,” Reynolds said in an interview with Radio Iowa on Tuesday morning.

“We have an important election coming up,” Governor Reynolds continued. “We’re working on the language to see what that looks like, but hopefully it would mirror what we would put in a constitutional amendment so that we could be consistent in what we’re trying to do.”

Felon Voting Is A Radical Left-Wing Policy!

It follows a meeting she had with the ACLU, Black Lives Matter, and the NAACP on Friday and Monday to discuss her plans. Can you observe it falls into place? There’s not a way on God’s green earth that this is really a coincidence – radical Marxist groups, funded by George Soros, had a meeting with Reynolds and she suddenly decides to generate felon voting by an executive order?

It stinks to high heaven if you ask me. I certainly don’t get why a Republican governor would like to screw over her own party, especially having an election as crucial as this. Sure, people deserve second chances, but voting is a privilege, not a right.