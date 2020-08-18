Iowa derecho: Many residents are still without power a week after powerful storm

Power remediation stays a high top priority for many in the area who have actually needed to toss out their groceries and withstand the continuing summer season heat after the storm.
Alliant Energy, among the primary suppliers in the location, stated that a minimum of 90% of those affected will have their power restored by midnight Tuesday.
Meanwhile, make shift food pantries have actually turned up around the state to assist those in requirement, with a minimum of 5 opening in Cedar Rapids, according to the city’s storm update resources page
Cedar Rapids resident and mom of 5 Pamela Smith informed CNN affiliate KCRG on Monday that she needed to toss out $400 worth of groceries after days without power following the storm.
“We can’t afford it,” Smith informed KCRG. “The financial aspect is the hardest part, making sure we have enough money for everything.”
Cedar Rapids was among the hardest struck cities– with more than 800 buildings suffering partial collapse of the roofing system, walls, ceiling or floorings, Cedar Rapids Fire Chief Greg Smith statedFriday More than 20 school structures in the city sustained damage also.
“It’s like a battlefield,” Veteran Tim Kipping, who worked as a Marine in Desert Storm, informed KCRG as he stood in front of a annihilated apartment building where the team stated they might smell the odor of decaying food. “Literally it looks like the building was hit with artillery shells.”
At least 50 individuals stayed in shelters in the city Monday night with more area offered, the city of Cedar Rapids stated in a…