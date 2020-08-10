IOTA Revs Its Engines for Mainnet Upgrade Launch

The IOTA network is preparing to launch the first phase of Chrysalis, also known as IOTA 1.5, on its mainnet sometime next week.

According to a tweet published by the IOTA Foundation, the upgrade will allow the network to process 1,000 transactions per second, and will institute 10-second confirmation times.

In June, the foundation also released the latest version of its node software, Hornet. This paved the way for IOTA 1.5 following a community-driven stress test, which resulted in a stable network with more than 150 nodes. Testing showed that the upgraded network consumed 10 times less memory than IOTA’s previous node software.

In May, a decentralized social media team called Society2 began work on an IOTA-based DeSM framework. This project aimed to enable a new standard in privacy, control, and interoperability between social media platforms.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, another team based in Madrid released an Iota-based platform to help combat the coronavirus.