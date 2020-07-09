iOS and iPadOS 14 public beta preview: something for everybody

In anticipation of today’s release of the public betas of iOS 14 for the iPhone and iPadOS 14 for the iPad, I’ve been using the developer betas and facing a curious mixture of feeling both comfortable and overwhelmed.

Unless you count the big changes to the iPhone’s home screen (and I only partially do), neither OS offers a big new vision of what your phone or tablet can be. And yet, both have new feature lists so long that I quail at the notion of trying to enumerate them all, notably less give you impressions. Are there technically one thousand new features in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14? I don’t actually know, but the number is sufficiently high regarding be overwhelming.

As I’ve been using iOS 14 (which is how I’ll refer to both platforms unless I need to specify iPhone or iPad), I have had only a little story I made up playing around in my head.

I imagined that Apple’s executives got all the engineers in to a room this past year after WWDC and said, “Phew, what’s next?” And the engineers looked at one another quietly until one of them said, “Uh, I have this feature you keep making me put on the back burner,” to which an executive replied, “Sure, do that.”

Then there is pure, glorious chaos as everybody at Apple clamored to get their thing straight back on the roadmap. Each time, the executive said, “Sure, why not?”

The new iPhone home screen

The iPhone (but, strangely and annoyingly, not the iPad) gets three big new feature concepts on its home screen. You could argue that Apple has borrowed from Android — or maybe Windows Phone — but all I care about is that the iPhone finally allows for some complexity and customization on your home screen. Here are the big new features:

There’s a totally new widget framework that works across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. On the iPhone, Apple is letting you put these widgets on any home screen in just about any location on the grid. You also can create “stacks” of widgets you can flip through and “smart stacks” that try to put the most relevant widget on the top. There’s a new “App Library” where your entire app icons appear, auto-categorized (mediocrely) by Apple. This means, for the first time, app icons can appear in multiple places on the iPhone. And for the first time, you will get rid of that annoying “junk” folder of apps there is a constant use. Sadly, you can’t recategorize apps in the App Library, you can’t move the category folders around, and weirdly, it’s not available on the iPad. Finally, you can get into an overview mode and “uncheck” entire pages on your home screen, which effectively allows you to set up home screen pages for certain tasks (like work or exercise or whatever) you could show or hide at will. Unfortunately, you can’t have an app icon appear in multiple places on your own home screen as you are able to on Android, so this feature may not be as useful since it first appears.

I’ve already written an item and made a video where I go more in-depth on the iPhone’s new home screen and the encouraging trend of Apple allowing (but perhaps not requiring) complexity on the iPhone. Rather than repeat myself, I’ll just point you there.

The Apple Pencil stays in your hand more

In its second iteration (blessedly called iPadOS 14 instead of iPadOS 2), Apple is having a break from trying to teach us all-new metaphors for moving app windows around on a screen. Although I still think the iPad’s windowing system is unintuitive, I’m relieved that Apple isn’t messing with it in 2010 — though Apple is being a little more strict about making sure third-party apps work on multiple sizes.

But the iPad still gets a flagship feature: Scribble. That’s Apple’s branding for the ability to enter text into any text field with the Apple Pencil. We’ve seen other platforms do similar things, but frequently, handwriting recognition happens in a separate box.

To use Scribble, you simply place the point of the Apple Pencil in a text entry box and start writing. You don’t need to keep your point within the field, either. Once the iPad recognizes that you’re writing (and it’s quite good at doing so), you are able to roam across the screen as you write.

Scribble is good for short text however, not for such a thing longer

Your handwriting resolves into text in that field after a half-second-or-so delay whenever you finish a word. That’s both impressive and frustrating. It’s impressive because iPadOS 14 is really as good or better than whatever else I’ve tried at recognizing my terrifically bad handwriting. (Interestingly, Apple says it’s not using real-time on-device machine learning to improve its recognition of your handwriting over time. There’s a static model it developed that applies to everybody.) It’s frustrating because that delay is just long enough that you won’t catch a mistranscription straight away, and you’ll have to return back and repair it.

Going back and fixing a mistranscription isn’t quite as elegant as you’d probably like. You can circle words to pick them or scratch them out to erase them, but nailing cursor placement and word insertion feels a little haphazard. It’s very close to being great, but there’s a type of uncanny valley of interaction it falls into.

All nevertheless, I love Scribble for short bits of text, like jotting a search into the Safari URL bar or a quick text in Messages. It makes it to help you leave the Apple Pencil in your hand more if that’s what you’re already using in the first place. There’s a better “flow” to it, to borrow a term from Microsoft’s Panos Panay (who knows a thing or two about pen input on tablets).

Apple Pencil support in Apple’s Notes app has been beefed up as well. Now, you can select text from your own handwriting and then copy it as plain text for pasting elsewhere. That makes taking notes with the Apple Pencil a much nicer proposition, as getting that text out to someplace you might want to is finally easier. It’s not a unique trick — Samsung’s Galaxy Note was able to do that last year — but it is really a necessary feature.

Compact UI and universal search

Apple has apparently decided that users won’t be discombobulated by things appearing along with other things on iOS anymore. It’s introduced a few new features that fall under the rubric of a “compact UI,” which, in terms of I can tell, amounts to letting apps show content on top of other apps without taking up the complete screen.

So incoming calls just appear as a specialized notification near the top of the screen instead of overtaking completely. (Finally!) The same feature will be agreed to third-party VOIP apps. FaceTime and other apps can spawn a Picture-in-Picture window that persists as you switch apps around — and it could be resized. (Finally!) The PiP feature works great with YouTube in Safari (you need to go full-screen first to have Apple’s more standard video buttons), but I suppose it’s TBD how quickly other video apps take up this feature. If there’s any hope, it’s that Netflix and other video apps have supported PiP on the iPad for years, so hopefully they will follow suit adopting it on the iPhone as well.

Picture-in-Picture finally arrives on the iPhone

There’s also a new “compact Siri” interface, which amounts to a little multicolored bubble in the bottom of the screen on both the iPhone and iPad. It’s nice that it doesn’t block whatever it’s you’re taking a look at on the screen, but there’s no interactivity involving the screen and Siri as of this time.

But for my money, the very best new compact UI feature is the new search bar. It does a better job to be universal now, letting you enter apps, documents, and (finally!!) web searches and then just hit Enter to finish your search. It starts searching and filtering down with each letter you type, and everything feels faster and better.

You still arrive at it with a swipe down on your home screen or by hitting CMD-Space on an external iPad keyboard. That latter is great for my workflow, as the other thing this search can surface is Siri shortcuts. I use them for several custom web searches, and having fast access to them is wonderful.

New app features

Apple has made a new Translate app for the iPhone (but, again, it’s weirdly absent from the iPad). It supports translations between English, Spanish, Mandarin Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, German, French, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, and Arabic. In my very brief testing with my very (very) bad Spanish, it seemed to work about in addition to Google Translate in conversation mode.

Apple’s version of the app is really a little more bare-bones, but in my experience, that might be an attribute, given in times where you’d really need a translation app, you’d are interested to be as simple as possible.

Siri sees new languages it can translate between, and Safari is picking up indigenous webpage translation for English, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Russian, and Brazilian Portuguese. Here, too, it appears to work about in addition to Google Translate for obtaining the gist of an article.

Messages now has support for threading, which may seem like overkill in my experience. Then again, I’m perhaps not in any massively big iMessage group chats. You also can specifically mention people in those chats, which is helpful for individuals who turn off all notifications for them. Both features degrade gracefully if you’re texting with individuals who are on an adult version of iOS.

Apple’s Maps app will grab its new, more detailed mapping information for Canada, great britain, and Ireland. Living in the Bay Area, I will tell you it generates a world of big difference. I’m less impressed with the new “guides,” which look like little more than an opportunity for quick content partnerships. Speed cameras, congestion zones, and electric vehicle routing may also be coming.

But the headline feature for Maps is biking directions, and Apple’s done a passable job with it. You get a view of the elevation on your own route and some detail on what precisely the bike-friendliness of each and every road will undoubtedly be.

However, Apple Maps doesn’t support overlays in how that Google Maps does, so you sort of have to just trust the route that Apple provides instead of making use of your own judgment from what Google can show you. Biking in the town is stressful, and having the ability to see all the bike lanes on the map is very important information. Apple already allows you to toggle between traffic, transit, and satellite overlays. It needs a bike one, too.

Everything Else

Normally, this section is the place where I’d list a lot of interesting but perhaps not consequential features and updates. But this year, “everything else” feels like it constitutes the bulk of what makes up the new stuff in iOS and iPadOS 14. There’s a lot here (some that I haven’t been able to essentially test yet), and it’s difficult to provide you with big thematic buckets.

On a method level, the greatest changes may be in privacy. Apple is requiring apps to request permission for certain forms of tracking, and it’s requiring app makers to make an RDA nutritional data-style fact sheet for the forms of privacy policies their apps have. It’s also popping a warning when apps look at your clipboard — which includes already caused some apps to clean up their acts. All will exert strain on the app ecosystem to change.

Similarly, Safari is now planning to show a written report of the trackers it has “prevented.” Note the term here is “prevented,” not “blocked,” as fully blocking some web technologies would break a lot of things. The effect is essentially the same, though: Apple’s more aggressive Intelligent Tracking Prevention framework will go much further than Chrome in stopping tracking on the net. The number it demonstrates to you isn’t what you can do anything with beyond utilizing it to shame websites. (I think the amount doesn’t tell the whole story, but that’s… another story.)

You will be able to change your default browser and email app but not maps

That’s merely a few of the privacy features, but I’m also pleased to see so many accessibility features. Apple has added machine learning to its VoiceOver accessibility feature therefore it can browse the screen in apps that haven’t been updated to aid it officially (just like Android 11 will). There are also headphone accommodations, spatial audio for AirPods users, and “Sound Recognition,” which can alert you to the sound of a fire alarm or doorbell. The Back Tap feature has garnered plenty of attention, too. It allows you to tap the trunk of the iPhone to trigger certain actions. It’s fun, however in the early betas, I triggered it inadvertently all the time.

Beyond that, like I said towards the top, the listing of features is really long it appears as though everybody at Apple was handed permission to just proceed and ship their pet feature. We’re finally planning to get the capability to set alternative browsers and email apps as the default. (I haven’t been able to check this yet.) The clock app has a nice bedtime feature, Memoji have already been enhanced, the camera has the capacity to take photos faster following the first shot, you can lock exposure for longer, there’s a redesigned image picker, you can use your iPhone as a car key for certain cars, and just far, far too many other items for me to get into here.

Hell, I haven’t even mentioned App Clips, which are small, temporary versions of apps which will either be little-used curiosities (as Instant Apps for Android appear to be) or even a major shift in how exactly we think about apps and their permanence on our phones. What if an app was as easy to use and dismiss as a browser tab?

Here’s still another example: photo captions. This is a big deal for me since it means I will label certain photos I’m constantly searching for (the local train map, usually the one good photo of a haircut to exhibit a barber, etc). It’ll make finding those photos much easier. As feature 637 (or whatever), though, it just gets lost in the shuffle.

Nothing in iOS 14 will overwhelm you, certainly not. There really are a thousand new features to find, but I suspect that lots of people won’t be doing that discovering. As with Android, iOS is a mature operating system, and so the problem of discoverability is perhaps an inevitable one.

My wholly unsolicited advice to Apple is always to finally do what almost every other platform company does: release app updates more often and save the yearly cadence for the big, system-level stuff. Why an update to Memoji or the Home app (which, yes also has new features) must wait for Apple’s big OS updates is a mystery. But it’s one that’s easily solved by just putting out app updates when they’re ready.

If that meeting I imagined from this past year is happening again right now, I really hope that when the executives ask “What’s next?” a few of the answers can arrive when they’re ready instead of when iOS 15 is.