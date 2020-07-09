iOS 14’s public beta is rolling out today

The public betas for iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are rolling out today, and they bring a laundry list of new features, such as the biggest changes to the iOS home screen that we’ve observed in years.

This would be the first chance for anyone who’s not signed up for Apple’s developer program to use out the newest operating systems, which we expect you’ll see inside their final form at the end of the summer. The usual caveats about beta releases apply: it’s very likely you’ll experience bugs or glitches that Apple is still in the act of ironing out, so if that’s going to be considered a huge hiccup for you, ensure that your device is backed up (or just await the final release).

What you’ll probably notice first is that Apple has redesigned the iOS home screen: now you can add and customize various “widgets” along with apps, and there’s a fresh “App Library” view that automatically organizes your programs in to groups and lists — it’s an identical concept to Android’s app drawer.

Siri has gotten a makeover for both systems; it features a new icon that will appear at the bottom of the iOS interface (rather than overtaking your entire screen) and can now send audio messages (rather than just dictated text messages).

There are an amount of improvements to really make the system easier for folks with disabilities, including a fresh sound-recognition feature through which it is possible to tell your phone to concentrate out for different sounds (sirens, doorbells, etc.) and notify you if it hears them.

Elsewhere, Apple is adding system-wide picture-in-picture functionality to iOS videos and FaceTime calls. There’s a new “App Clip” feature which will allow you to put in a snippet version of an app in the event that you only need to access some of its functions (a store’s rewards program, for example). You can finally set third-party email services and browsers as your default. There’s a new Translate app much like Google Translate, and some new features in Messages including Memojis with face masks and support for threaded conversations in group chats. Maps is getting dedicated cycling guidelines and routing features for electric vehicles. The Home app now supports facial recognition for Homekit-enabled security camera systems and adaptive lighting for smart bulbs. Safari is getting a version of Chrome’s password alert feature. Seriously, there’s merely a bunch of different stuff, and what’s most crucial to you will be different based on the method that you use your phone.

iPadOS also hasn’t seen a ton of dramatic changes; it largely is targeted on refining an individual experience and improving app designs for a large screen. Some apps like Photos and Music have new sidebars, while Calendar has more controls at the top of the screen. Apple has also added a new internet search engine called Universal Search for pulling up apps, contacts, or documents; and an attribute called Scribble will convert handwriting completed with the Apple Pencil in to typed text.

iPadOS also borrows some of the features coming to iOS 14, including third-party default apps, groups in iMessage, and cycling directions. You’ll be able to set third-party defaults on an iPad as well.