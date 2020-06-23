iOS 14 vs Android: features the iPhone borrowed from Google

iOS 14 is here now, and it brings a bunch of big new features to Apple’s operating system — including a couple of that should look pretty familiar to Android users that have had similar functionality for a while.

It’s the eternal cycle of software platforms: Google’s plans will typically end up on iOS at some time, even as the next version of Android will, undoubtedly, crib ideas from Apple.

Home screen widgets

The big one: after years of keeping the iOS home screen static, Apple is finally allowing users to include widgets with their home screens. Widgets have now been one of the core differentiating features between Android and iOS heading back to the very first iteration of Android, and it’s a feature that Google would continue to expand on over the years, allowing custom sizes, third-party support, and a gallery with previews of those widgets — all features that Apple is using in its own widgets on iOS.

In fact, Apple is going for a lot of cues from Google with the new iOS 14 home screen experience, including…

App list view

Apple calls its iteration with this “the App Library,” but it’s just like Google’s app drawer: a listing of every app on your phone, regardless of its visibility on the home screen. (Apple will let users by hand hide apps so that they’ll only come in the App Library view, too.) Unlike Android, which is only a straight set of all the apps, Apple’s App Library automatically sorts apps in to different categories, like social, entertainment, or Apple Arcade.

Third-party default email and browser apps

This is less “borrowing from Android” and much more “something Apple has been capable of doing for years but intentionally had decided not to.” iOS 14 will finally allow users to decide on their own default email and browser apps, instead of using Mail and Safari.

There certainly are a few catches, like the fact that all iOS browsers still need certainly to use Apple’s rendering engine (so there’s not a huge practical big difference between them), and developers will have to update their apps to support the feature. It’s also limited only to email and browser apps — you’ll still have to use Apple Maps and Apple Music automagically, even if you prefer Google Maps and Spotify.

Discreet voice assistant

Apple is debuting a brand new “discreet” view for Siri in iOS 14, where the voice assistant will be with a little icon at the bottom of the screen, as opposed to taking over the entire display. Results of queries will similarly come in smaller windows at the top of the screen, without blocking the rest of the display (which is also just like how Google Assistant works on Android, although its results are shown in a little window at the bottom of the display, maybe not the top).

Apple’s new “compact calls” design — which also prevents incoming calls from blotting out the whole screen — is comparable to an option on past versions of Samsung’s One UI skins for Android (although it has yet to be offered on stock Android itself).

App slices / App Clips

One of the more interesting some ideas being added in iOS 14 is the new App Clips feature, that will allow developers to slice out areas of their apps in small packages, letting users get key features without having to put in a whole app. It’s an appealing idea and something that Google has taken a couple of cracks at over the years with Android P’s app “slices” in 2018 and Android’s instant apps in 2017. We’ll need certainly to wait to see if Apple’s attempt will find a way to help this concept finally break through to the mainstream.

Image: Apple

Cycling directions

Apple Maps has been playing catch-up to Google Maps for some time, but each new iOS update has had Apple’s app closer and closer to Google’s leading standard. To that end, iOS 14 adds new cycling features that provide directions designed for bike riding, which facets in things such as elevation, stairs, and bike routes. (Google introduced the feature to Google Maps all the way back in 2010.) Apple’s version is only in a few cities so far (NYC, LA, San Fransisco’s Bay Area, Shanghai, and Beijing), but if the rest of Apple Maps is anything to put into practice, the company will be trying to catch up fast.

Translate

Another of Google’s most iconic services, Google Translate, gets an Apple equivalent with iOS 14. Like Google Translate, Apple’s version allows users to translate typed and spoken phases in the Translate app, along with offers integral support with Safari to translate entire webpages. Apple’s version features a far more limited list of languages, with just 11 supported at launch.

Picture-in-picture

Not an initial for Apple’s software, but new to the iPhone this season is picture-in-picture. Added back Android 8.0 (and to the iPad in iOS 11), the iPhone is finally getting a picture-in-picture mode, which is often used to play videos on top of whatever other apps you’re using.

Usefully, picture-in-picture also supports FaceTime calls, in order to continue chatting without having to keep the FaceTime app open.

Password monitoring

Introduced by Google at the end of last year, Safari is also obtaining a version of Chrome’s password alert feature, which will notify users each time a password they’re using has been compromised in a data breach.

Image via Federico Viticci / Twitter

Tie: Back tap

Apple is including a brand new option which will let you put in a “back tap” button of sorts to trigger an action (like launching an app or going for a screenshot) — similar to a double-tap gesture Google is also working on for Pixel phones in Android 11. Given that neither has actually shipped yet, I’m ruling this one a tie — sometimes, great minds think alike.