iOS 14 to hit all iPhones that are currently running iOS 13

We receivedt know for certain till Apples WWDC hits the Web later this month (this yr its online-only), however theres mounting proof that the upcoming iOS 14 will assist each system currently running iOS 13.

The Verifier got here to this conclusion based mostly on clues present in early growth code from iOS 14 in addition to an unnamed trusted supply. Heres the checklist of all gadgets headed for the subsequent iOS model:

Its spectacular that the iPhone 6s from late 2015 remains to be getting main updates. Same goes for the marginally youthful iPhone SE, which lately received a long-awaited successor. This is the top of the highway for each telephones, nonetheless, they receivedt see iOS 15.

The iPhone 7 and seven Plus are in higher form and might count on to obtain updates for the subsequent two years, in accordance to the supply (so, iOS 16).

Keep in thoughts that WWDC (June 22) will convey the beta model of the brand new working system, the steady replace will probably come out alongside the iPhone 12.

So, what would be the new options in iOS 14? Theres speak of a listing view choice for the house display (with Siri-powered good options) and probably even residence display widgets. Clips is one other function, permitting apps to run with out set up (related to Androids Instant apps), but in addition exhibiting a partial UI from one app inside one other (related to Androids Slices).

Source (in Hebrew)