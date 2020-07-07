iOS 14 might let you scan QR codes to use Apple Pay

Apple’s upcoming iOS 14 update might let you purchase items by scanning QR codes that activate Apple Pay, giving you still another way to use the company’s digital payment platform. 9to5Mac found references to the as-yet unannounced feature in the modern iOS 14 developer beta released early in the day today.

9to5Mac said it wasn’t able to get the feature to work, though, nonetheless it did find an image that appears to be instructing the user about how exactly to use the new feature. And 9to5Mac says it found the code for the feature in a public system API, that might indicate third-party apps may also let you scan QR codes to make purchases using Apple Pay.

Image: 9to5Mac

iOS 14 continues to be only available as a developer beta, and Apple regularly tweaks and changes features in its upcoming software right until it’s released to the general public. That means this feature, which hasn’t been announced and which we currently only learn about because 9to5Mac went digging through iOS 14 code, may not actually see the light of day with the last release later this year.

