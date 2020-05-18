iOS 14 may have a new AR app that can read Apple-branded QR codes

Apple’s upcoming iOS 14 might have a new increased fact app that can read Apple- branded QR codes as well as could have new includes baked right into the Find My app, according iOS 14 data acquired by former TechCrunch reporter Josh Constine.

That new AR app, called Gobi in these data, might be able to read both much more traditional-looking QR codes as well as a fascinating new round style for QR codes, recordsConstine Constine likewise shared pictures of what those QR codes may appear like:

“Files in Gobi consisted of QRs that opened up the Mac Pro as well as Apple Watch web sites, the Star Wars: Rogue One flick in the iTunes Store, as well as one that opens up the Starbucks Card sign-up circulation,” claimsConstine Code in the data likewise obviously recommends the Gobi app might utilize place information to allow consumers declare price cuts at particular Starbucks shops. 9to5Mac first reported on Gobi in March.

The Find My app may likewise obtain new audio as well as resonance hints to aid you much more conveniently locate your gadgets while utilizing the app, recordsConstine Apparently, there specify noises that play as you obtain closer to a tool you’re searching for as well as ones that play as you obtain further away. It appears feasible these noises might be utilized to aid you find Apple’s long-rumored Tile- like AirTag tracking tags, need to they ever before be launched. You can listen to several of the noises at 2: 03 in the video clip installed on top of this blog post.

iOS 14 is likewise reported to consist of a new residence display sight, a new health and fitness app, a “PencilKit” API, as well as the capability to establish third-party applications as your default web browser as well as e-mail customer.