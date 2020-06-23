iOS 14 lets you tap the back of your iPhone to launch apps and a whole lot more

Yesterday at WWDC, Apple introduced iOS 14, the newest model of its iPhone working system. But, as is usually the case with Apple, there have been many options that didn’t get talked about on stage. One of these is “Back Tap” — a new accessibility function that lets you double tap or triple tap the back of your iPhone to carry out a customized activity.

Back Tap opens up a large vary of new automation choices

Back Tap seems to be to be extraordinarily helpful. It appears you can hyperlink the double or triple tap choices to a vary of system duties, together with taking a screenshot, locking or muting your cellphone, altering the quantity, and even launching particular apps like Google Assistant.

You may even use these faucets to activate Shortcuts, which opens up a whole new vary of potential automation choices. By utilizing Apple’s HomeKit, for instance, you might create a shortcut that activates or off all the lights in your home, then activate it by double-tapping the back of your iPhone when you get up and go to mattress.

The function is accessible on iOS 14 through Settings > Accessibility > Back Tap. You can see the function in motion under:

With Back Tap, you can carry out numerous motion by double or tripple tap on the back of your iPhone. Here’s one I set double tap to take screenshot. pic.twitter.com/uZKv4Cjorf — Aditya Daniel (@adityadaniel) June 23, 2020

iOS 14 has a new Back Tap function in Accessibility and it is wild. You can carry out fast actions by double- or triple-tapping the *back of your iPhone*. Literally fast faucets on the back; works with a case on. These embody system actions in addition to customized shortcuts. pic.twitter.com/87uJU9qAtu — Federico Viticci (@viticci) June 23, 2020

According to individuals who have put in the iOS 14 beta already, Back Tap works surprisingly nicely, even with a cellphone case on. However, we’ll have to see precisely how dependable it’s in real-world checks. If there’s a probability of false positives as your cellphone bumps about in your pocket, for instance, then linking Back Tap to any essential performance can be a huge no-no.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a function like this although. HTC let customers tap and even squeeze the sides of the U12+ to execute sure actions; the Pixel lets you tap your display when locked to check your notifications; and Google appears to be testing a equally customizable double tap feature in Android 11. Though in the latter case, it’s not clear if the function will grow to be official, or which gadgets it’d work with.

If you’ve put in iOS 14 and performed round with Back Tap, tell us what you made of the function in the feedback under.