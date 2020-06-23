iOS 14 Has New Features for iPhone Users in India: All You Need to Know

iOS 14 will get some India-specific options that had been disclosed on Monday night time. The next-generation working system for iPhone fashions and iPod contact was unveiled by Apple on the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) occasion. The new software program replace brings a wide range of thrilling options. Users of iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 collection, iPhone eight collection, and so forth are all eligible for the most recent iOS 14 that’s speculated to rollout later this yr. Similarly, Mac customers in India are additionally slated to obtain further options with the most recent macOS Big Sur. Here’s a have a look at the brand new options that customers in India shall be receiving.

New fonts, full-screen results for India

Apple on Monday announced that the corporate is including 20 new doc fonts and upgrading 18 present fonts with extra “weights and italics” to give customers “greater” decisions. With the iOS 14, Messages will characteristic full-screen results when customers ship greetings in one of many 23 Indian languages. If the customers ship greetings comparable to Happy Holi or Happy Birthday, the Messages app will show full-screen results which can be associated to the event.

New Siri options

Apple can be upgrading its Siri with new a “compact UI’ and Siri translations. The Cupertino-based tech giant notes that Siri can translate over 65 languages and users in India will be able to translate speeches from English to Spanish. This feature will likely get improved with future iOS 14 updates.

Additionally, Siri will get a new voice in English with the latest iOS version, as introduced with the iOS 13 update last year. Users can change this via Settings > Siri & Search > Siri Voice.

Other new features

With iOS 14, iPhone users in India can send and receive email using addresses composed of Indian script. Apple has announced that for the first time, users can also download and stream Apple TV+ shows over cellular networks.

Along with the aforementioned updates, Apple will bring several new features such as Picture-in-Picture (PiP) support, Translate app, App Library, and more with iOS 14. The latest iOS update also includes an improved Messages experience that will offer fresh Memoji, including the ones with support for face masks.

macOS Big Sur features for users in India

Additionally, Apple will introduce 20 new document fonts with the latest macOS Big Sur. It will also upgrade 18 existing fonts with more weights and italics for “better alternative.” Similar to iOS 14, the new macOS software version will bring animations to the Messages app when users send a greeting in one of 23 India local languages.

“For instance, ship ‘Happy Holi’ in Hindi, and Messages routinely provides confetti to accompany the greeting,” Apple explains. The macOS Big Sur is said to be a significant redesign of the desktop operating system by Apple.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate ‘affordable’ iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or simply hit the play button beneath.