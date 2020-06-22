iOS 14: Apple unveils major new update for iPhone software

Apple has revealed iOS 14, its new operating system for the iPhone.

The update includes fundamental changes to your home screen that presents whenever a user opens up their phone. Instead of seeing their apps spread across many different screens, they’ll instead see an “App Library”, which is designed to stop people having to read through their various pages.

It also incorporates new widgets, which are dramatically more rich and adaptable than they currently are on the iPhone. As well as showing more information and options, those widgets could be dropped onto the home screen, alongside the list of apps.

The reveal came as part of Apple’s WWDC event, which is being held virtually and on line for the initial ever time.





More follows…