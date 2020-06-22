iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will let you set default email and browser apps

Apple is finally allowing iPhone and iPad owners to change default email and browser apps in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. The company fleetingly revealed the major change during a slide in the WWDC keynote today, noting that the updates allow users to “set default email and browser apps.”

Apple didn’t detail this change fully during its keynote, but an area of the iOS 14 preview page says you can “set a default web browser and email app that launch when you click a link or want to compose a new mail message.” The company confirmed to The Verge that developers will have to update their apps in order to support the feature.

Image: Apple

Apple has only mentioned browser and email apps to date, so it’s likely restricted to just those two types of apps rather than broader default apps for digital assistants or music apps. The change to default email and browser apps will now allow iPad and iPhone owners to pick email apps like Gmail or Outlook to handle email links by default, or Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and many other browsers as the default to handle web links for the duration of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

Unfortunately, Apple has also confirmed that third-party browsers will still be needed to use Apple’s WebKit as their underlying browsing engine, so the main differences from Safari will be in interface and syncing options.

Update, June 22nd, 3:00PM ET: The article has been updated to reflect that the brand new default apps customization can be available on iOS 14.

Update, June 22nd, 4:50PM ET: Added details about WebKit requirements and developers needing to add support for the default app option.