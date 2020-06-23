iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 will let you select a default browser and email app

Despite maybe not mentioning it during the presentation, Apple is bringing the choice to select default browser and email app with the new iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 update. You will now be liberated to ditch Safari and the native Mail app and select alternatives which will open links and compose messages.









The new feature is the main detailed key features and enhancement breakdown on Apples website. Developers will need certainly to optimize their apps to aid these new features and browsers will still be forced to count on Apples WebKit engine.

Previous rumors suggested that Apple may possibly bring a similar change for music apps but at least for the time being, this is not happening.

