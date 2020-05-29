IOPC launches investigation into alleged police brutality in Birmingham | UK news

A police watchdog has launched an inquiry into allegations of racially motivated brutality together with using stun weapons by officers in Birmingham.

The use of the weapons is forming a part of an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into six allegations of over-use of power by the West Midlands police on black males in the town.

Lawyers from the motion towards state and police authorized unit of Bindmans legislation agency, together with Inquest, the charity that investigates state-related deaths, stated there wanted to be an pressing overview of stun weapons throughout UK police forces.

The IOPC confirmed it was conducting a “full, fair and thorough” inquiry into a number of West Midlands officers.

The inquiry contains claims that black males have been wrongly shot with stun weapons by a rogue officer, the IOPC stated.

The inquiry began in April after video emerged of a police officer apparently beating a 15-year-old boy in the Newtown space. The officer was suspended from the West Midlands power after he appeared to knock the boy down with a punch earlier than kicking him.

The IOPC investigation can also be analyzing CCTV footage from the day before today apparently exhibiting the identical officer beating a black bike owner. The officer is alleged to be seen dragging the 44-year-old male off his bike earlier than flattening the person’s protecting face masks.

The video additionally apparently confirmed a feminine colleague holding the person down whereas the male officer appeared to punch the bike owner thrice in the again.

Further footage emerged of an incident on 27 February in the Handsworth space of Birmingham the place Trevalie Wyse, a 30-year-old native black man, had witnessed a automobile crash. The similar officer in the April incidents is seen ordering the person to the bottom despite the fact that he was a bystander: he was then shot with a stun gun for failing to get down on the ground.

Wyse later described being shot with the weapon: “I was hit in the stomach and in the throat. I passed out – when you’re being Tasered, it’s not a nice feeling … It’s disgraceful, there was no reason to do that whatsoever.”

On using the weapons by the West Midlands power and extreme police actions in normal, Joseph Morgan, a solicitor with Bindmans, stated: “The recent incident in Birmingham highlights the dangers of arming rank-and-file officers with Tasers. Police guidance on the use of Tasers is vague and leaves much to the judgment of individual officers. With the significant government rollout of Tasers to police forces leading to a rapid increase in their use in recent years, it is to be expected that instances of police officers overzealously using Tasers against members of the public would also increase.”

Deborah Coles, the director of Inquest, stated using stun weapons and extreme use of power typically by some police officers disproportionately focused black individuals and different ethnic minorities.

“There is a sense in these communities that no one is ever held accountable after deaths and serious incidents. The test for the credibility of this IOPC investigation will be if something happens as a result,” Coles stated.

The head of the West Midlands power’s skilled requirements division, Chief Supt Chris Todd, stated: “Serving and protecting the public is paramount and it is vital that our communities have trust and confidence in everything that we do.”

Derrick Campbell, the IOPC’s director in the area, stated: “I would like to reassure communities in the West Midlands that full, fair and thorough independent investigations are under way into all of these incidents and the conduct matters brought to our attention by the force.”