ION Audio Tailgater Express | Compact Water-Resistant Wireless Speaker System with AM/FM Radio & USB Charge Port (20W)



Price: $79.99

Whether before the game or a fun gathering in your backyard, your favorite music makes it a special occasion.

Tailgater Express makes these events truly memorable with great sound, thanks to its two-way speaker system and 20-watt dynamic power amplifier. Fully charge the battery before using it. Charge the battery completely after each use.

IPX4 splash-resistant-perfect for beach or poolside use

Built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 30 hours of continuous use

AM/FM radio with bright, legible display

NFC-enabled smartphone with a single tap; ⅛-inch (3.5mm) aux input; Microphone input for karaoke and more (mic not included)