IOHK’s proposal for the ETC community could use Cardano or Bitcoin for prevention of 51% attacks

Earlier today, IOHK provided its checkpointing proposal to the Ethereum Classic (ETC)community This is suggested as a short-term service for avoiding future 51%attacks In the past numerous weeks, the network has actually suffered a number of such attacks, which has actually called into question ETC’s future. One of these attacks expense OKEx $5.6 million. In the wake of these issues, numerous exchanges increased recognition times for ETC deals.

Checkpointing agreement. Source: IOHK discussion

As its name would suggest, the service proposes the intro of checkpoints that would confirm the network. Thus if a foe were to mine a “shadow” network (as previous opponents did when they handled to double-spend funds on OKEx), this shadow network would not have those confirming checkpoints. Therefore, while they might have more evidence-of- work than the primary network, it will not be accepted.

Checkpointing would be carried out by an undefined Ouroboros Byzantine Fault Tolerant, or OBFT, checkpointing network and signed on the ETC by‘trusted members’ The checkpoints would be placed usually every 3 blocks.

The proposal does not define who would be selected as relied on members, however if accepted, a heated argument is most likely to occur over the choice. OBFT agreement is likewise utilized by Cardano (ADA). We asked the speakers if Cardano could be utilized rather of developing a brand-new checkpointing network. They stated that this is possible which Bitcoin (BTC) could likewise be utilized for this function. As to the basic concern of the size of the checkpointing network, they stated:

It still requires to be specified, however it is necessary to understand how that plays due to the fact that the larger the federation, the larger time slots you require till you get arrangement on the two-thirds of that [needed to reach consensus].

Members of the ETC community have actually made a number of propositions targeted at fixing the existential concerns dealt with by the network– from altering the hashing algorithm to higher guideline of hashpower markets. There is no other way of anticipating which path the ETC will take, yet, something appears to be particular– if something is refrained from doing quickly, the network whose mantra is “code is law” might eventually be rescinded.