IOC and WHO sign memorandum to promote health through sport – Panorama

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus signed a brand new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the WHO headquarters in Geneva CGTN reported,

The two organizations look to deepen their cooperation. Tedros opened the signature ceremony by highlighting the necessary function of sport in attaining the health goal of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

Bach mentioned, “the disaster has proven how necessary sport is to basic health and how necessary basic health is to fight the virus.” IOC president pressured the necessary financial, social and particularly, the health components sport performs and promised to proceed to make a contribution to struggle the COVID-19 disaster through sport and referred to as for a extra lively society.