invisawear Smart Jewelry – Personal Safety Device – Gold Necklace



Price: $149.00

(as of Jul 27,2020 11:18:11 UTC – Details)

From the brand owner

Smart Jewelry That Could Save Your Life

Our story



How we got our start?

Rajia (our CEO) was walking to her car when a car full of guys rolled down the window and began yelling inappropriate comments. The car stopped and a man started to get out. Luckily, she was able to run to her car unharmed. Rajia and Ray (our CTO) created invisaWear to protect their loved ones.

What makes our product unique?

invisaWear’s safety tech is hidden inside jewelry & keychains. There are no annoying monthly fees or subscriptions! The battery is guaranteed to last at least one year so you never have to worry about charging it. Its advanced pressure detection technology makes accidentals almost impossible!

Why we love what we do?

We love hearing how invisaWear empowers users to live their lives without fear! We envision a world that’s safer for everyone and we are hoping to provide users with a hassle-free way to stay safe. If we can even save one person’s life, then all our hard work will have been worth it!

When you double press the back side of the charm, it instantly sends a text message with your GPS location to five people to let them know you need help.

It uses Bluetooth Low Energy and works with a free app that you install on your phone. The simple setup allows you to choose up-to five people that you’d like to notify. The app also allows you to enable a free and optional 9-1-1 feature which can share your location with 9-1-1 dispatchers during an emergency.

No charging necessary! The battery life is guaranteed to last up-to one year, but can last close to two years depending on the usage. When the battery dies, you can purchase a replacement charm discounted at $65.

The best part: no annoying monthly fees or subscriptions! Our 30 day satisfaction guarantee ensures you’ll love it, or your money back. Your invisaWear is also covered by a one year warranty!