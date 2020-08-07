Investors say negative real yields are driving the ‘everything rally’

A collapse in real yields — the return that bond investors can expect once inflation is taken into account — is rippling through global financial markets and driving record rallies in assets from gold to technology stocks, investors say.

The yield on 10-year inflation-linked US government bonds, known as Tips, sank below minus 1 per cent last week to a historic low, as investors bet that a surge in coronavirus cases would prolong the damage to the world’s biggest economy — and that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to stimulate demand could stir inflationary pressures.

The deeply negative Tips yield implies that large chunks of the Treasury market are expected to lose investors money, in real terms, over the next decade. Sub-zero real yields have long been a feature of the landscape in Japan, the eurozone, and the UK. But the shift in the US — the last bastion of positive real returns on safe assets — is showing up in all corners of the financial markets.

“There isn’t an interest rate anywhere in the world that looks attractive once you take inflation into account,” said David Vickers, a multi-asset portfolio manager at Russell Investments. “That makes just about everything else seem more appealing.”

Tumbling real yields help explain the remarkably strong…