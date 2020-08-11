Investors optimistic about Germany’s economic prospects

Investors’ confidence about the future of Germany’s economy has surged but sentiment about the current economic climate remains deep in negative territory, according to a survey published on Tuesday.

The Zew survey of financial market experts found that the economic outlook for Europe’s largest economy shot up by 12.2 points to a record 71.5 points this month, after dipping in July. This was the highest level of optimism reported since January 2004.

The August reading beat economists’ expectations. They had predicted a slight fall to 58.0 points, according to a Reuters poll.

Sentiment about the economic development of the eurozone also improved, with the indicator for the bloc’s outlook climbing 4.4 points from the previous month to 64.0 points.

Yet investors’ assessment of Germany’s current economic climate failed to improve, falling to minus 81.3 in August, marginally lower than the minus 80.9 reported a month earlier and well below the minus 9.5 recorded in January.

“Hopes for a speedy economic recovery have continued to grow . . . but the assessment of the [current] situation is improving only slowly,” said Zew president Achim Wambach.

The improvement in investors’ outlook followed signs that the country was recovering from a government-imposed…