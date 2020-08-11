Investors drive global stocks higher as the S&P 500 nears record territory

Good early morning, BullSheeters The Dow opts for 8 directly, and the S&P 500 is within 1%— a simple 33 points— of its February all-time high. The newest rally comes as the global coronavirus toll tops 20 million It took 6 months to strike the initially 10 million and simply 6 weeks to double that tally. (A pointer: 6 weeks is not a long period of time.)
Let’s see where investors are putting their cash on this risk-on day.
Markets upgrade
Asia
- The significant Asia indexes are primarily higher with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 2.1% in afternoon trade.
- There’s a silver lining– in the meantime– in the fate of Next Digital, the media outlet begun by Hong Kong Media magnate and pro-democracy supporter Jimmy Lai who was jailed Monday under Beijing’s controversial brand-new nationwide security law. Next Digital shares soared as much as 210% after assistance of Lai’s predicament resounded throughout social networks.
- The Trump Administration’s project versus Hauwei is taking its toll, especially on its chips organisation. Production of Huawei’s high-end Kirin processors will stop onSept 15 as its provider, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company ( TSMC), is under extreme pressure by Washington to cut ties with the Chinese mobile phone powerhouse.
Europe
- The European bourses flew out of the gates today …