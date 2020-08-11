Investors drive global stocks higher as the S&P 500 nears record territory

Good early morning, BullSheeters The Dow opts for 8 directly, and the S&P 500 is within 1%— a simple 33 points— of its February all-time high. The newest rally comes as the global coronavirus toll tops 20 million It took 6 months to strike the initially 10 million and simply 6 weeks to double that tally. (A pointer: 6 weeks is not a long period of time.)

Let’s see where investors are putting their cash on this risk-on day.

Markets upgrade

Asia

The significant Asia indexes are primarily higher with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 2.1% in afternoon trade.

There's a silver lining– in the meantime– in the fate of Next Digital, the media outlet begun by Hong Kong Media magnate and pro-democracy supporter Jimmy Lai who was jailed Monday under Beijing's controversial brand-new nationwide security law. Next Digital shares soared as much as 210% after assistance of Lai's predicament resounded throughout social networks.

The Trump Administration's project versus Hauwei is taking its toll, especially on its chips organisation. Production of Huawei's high-end Kirin processors will stop onSept 15 as its provider, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), is under extreme pressure by Washington to cut ties with the Chinese mobile phone powerhouse.

Europe

The European bourses flew out of the gates today …

