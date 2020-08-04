Investors catch TikTok mania as global markets climb

Good early morning, BullSheeters Strong U.S. production information and gains in tech stocks on Monday are raising the global markets today.
Let’s check in on the action.
Markets upgrade
Asia
- The significant Asia indexes remain in the green with Japan’s Nikkei up 1.7%
- President Trump states TikTok will need to close down its U.S. operations bySept 15 if it does not discover a purchaser. But he put down an uncommon condition: he desires the U.S. Treasury to get “a substantial” cut from any such offer. Is that how free-market industrialism works?
- Don’ t be deceived, states UBS financial expert PaulDonavan Paying the federal government is called– wait on it– a tax. “The random nature of the tax,” he states, “used practically at impulse, includes a danger premium to doing service in the U.S.“
- Meanwhile, Chinese state media is not delighted its cherished TikTok might be be offered to an American tech giant. It’s like “by force taking the kid out of [TikTok owner] ByteDance’s arms,” one editorial shrieked.
Europe
- The European bourses were broadly greater with the criteria Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.7% at the open, prior to falling.
- Shares in BP were up 2% at the open after the energy giant reported a better-than-expected $ 6.7 billion 2nd quarter loss, which it would halve its dividend.
- EasyJet shares were up 2.8% after …