Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi breaks down investor Peter Lynch’s comments on passive investing for investors and fund managers.
Home Top Stories Investment guru Peter Lynch says passive investing ‘is a mistake’
Investment guru Peter Lynch says passive investing ‘is a mistake’
ByHanna Shardi
-
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Posts
Most Popular
Investment guru Peter Lynch says passive investing ‘is a mistake’
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down investor Peter Lynch's comments on passive investing for investors and fund managers.
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker to retire, Robert Isom to take over March 31
Yahoo Finance Live's Adam Shapiro joins fellow anchors in examining American Airlines CEO Doug Parker announcing his retirement and the state of travel sector...
Jack in the Box CEO on buying Del Taco: ‘We saw a lot of...
Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung speak with Darin Harris, CEO of Jack in the Box to discuss the fast-food chain's...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks out against Biden’s EV tax credits
Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung, and Julie Hyman take a look at Tesla and review CEO Elon Musk's comments about President Biden's...
Yahoo Finance Presents: Lane Rettig, Ethereum Core Developer
On this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents, Ethereum Core Developer Lane Rettig sat down with Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger to talk about the long...