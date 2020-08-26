Investment banks in line for bumper payday from Ant IPO

Wall Street banks including Citigroup, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are poised to share at least $300m in fees from the blockbuster dual listing of Chinese payments company Ant Group, in what is likely to be the biggest windfall in a decade for bankers in Asia’s top financial hub.

Ant is expected to offer up to 15 per cent of its shares in a dual offering in Hong Kong and Shanghai at a valuation of between $200bn and $300bn, according to people familiar with its plans. At the top end of the range, the listing could even net up to $450m in Hong Kong — a record for Asian deals outside Japan.

The fees from the Ant Group initial public offering will be “humongous” said John Mullally, a Hong Kong-based director for financial recruitment group Robert Walters. “People who run banks in Hong Kong are hoping it is a harbinger of how the city will streak ahead, especially with more Chinese companies choosing it over the US,” Mr Mullally added.

Fees are likely to represent 1.5 per cent of the IPO’s size — the midpoint of the typical range in Hong Kong according to bankers and lawyers. How they are distributed will depend on the way the offering is divided between Hong Kong and Shanghai and on the final size of the deal.

The Ant flotation is poised to provide the biggest fee pool…