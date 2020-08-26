Investigatory actions underway over the collapse of the residential building in Yerevan – Panorama

An investigatory group formed of staff members of the Investigative Committee was produced to discover the situationsof the collapse of the residential building in Yerevan As the Investigative Committee reports, a criminal case was started according to Article 279 of the Criminal Code which is manufacture or sale of items, or carrying out work, or offering services which do not fulfill security requirements.

Within the criminal case the citizens of the building are presently being questioned, parallel investigatory actions are carried out in University Hospital N 1 by the investigatory group.Investigatory and procedural actions of fantastic volume are carried out to discover all situations of the case, the source stated.

To remind, the surge took place at 07:18 on Wednesday early morning in a 4- story residential building in Qanaqer-Zeytun administrative district of the capital city. Preliminary information recommends that the gas surge was tape-recorded in one of the entryways of the building, destructive 12 houses. Two people with numerous physical injuries secured from under the debris were required to University Hospital N 1. The body of the citizen of the exact same home– Artur Ghazaryan, born in 1962, was likewise secured.