Investigators solve cold case of Alaska teen who was raped, murdered after 17th birthday party

Investigators in Alaska used genetic genealogy to close the cold case killing of Jessica Baggen, who was raped and murdered after she commemorated her 17 th birthday in 1996, authorities stated Tuesday.

A suspect recognized in the case, Steve Branch, 66, passed away by suicide recently after state cops investigators took a trip to his house in Austin, Arkansas, to interview him about Baggen’s murder in the city of Sitka, southwest of Juneau, Alaska State PoliceMaj Dave Hanson informed press reporters.

After authorities attempted to get a DNA sample, Branch rejected participation in the teen’s slaying and declined to supply one, Hanson stated. Thirty minutes after the officers delegated get a warrant, Branch passed away by suicide, Hanson stated.

Let our news fulfill your inbox. The news and stories that matters, provided weekday early mornings.

“While Branch will never face a jury of his peers in this case, we can finally say that Jessica’s case is solved,” Alaska Public Safety Commissioner Amanda Price stated.

Baggen disappeared on May 4, 1996, after she left a birthday party at her sis’s home to stroll house, Hanson stated.

Her body, which was discovered 2 days later on, had actually been buried in the woods, he stated.

Nine days after that, a male gotten in touch with regional cops and admitted to sexually attacking her, however no physical proof connected him to the criminal offense, and he was later on acquitted throughout a trial, Hanson stated.

In 2018, cold case investigators sent a suspect DNA sample drawn from Baggen’s body to Parabon NanoLabs, …