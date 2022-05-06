“When Armenia becomes a reality without Nikol, all the former or current police officers who behaved in an inadmissible manner, who behaved like a mob, will be punished,” a member of the “Hayastan” faction told a rally organized by the opposition today. Aram Vardevanyan:

According to him, during this period, investigators and prosecutors come and meet with them, putting their phones aside and talking in whispers, saying that we are with the Armenian people. “They say, ‘We stand by your side, hoop, go ahead.’ But they secretly send a notice with him, will you come for an interrogation? We tell those investigators, guys, it will not work, so that you can say later, dear people, Nicole is gone, but you remember, we were whispering. It will not happen, you will be thrown out, sober up. “

Aram Vardevanyan responded to the concerns about what will happen when Nikol Pashinyan leaves.

He said that they will abolish the scoring system, will lay legal grounds so that detention is an exceptional measure and will not affect pensions, they will discuss the issue of amnesty. “Armenia will not be a police state, there will be no dictatorship.”

He also shouted “without Nikol Armenia”.

According to Aram Vardevanyan, when the police berets collided near the Victory Bridge, the number of citizens participating in the march increased. “No matter who the police are, we are unstoppable with a united force.”

Lusine BUDAGHYAN