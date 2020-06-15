Investigator says married man and female friend who vanished without a trace were likely MURDERED

Detectives believe a married man and his female friend who disappeared on a camping trip are likely to possess been murdered – as fresh images emerge of the campsite after it was destroyed by fire.

Russell Hill, 74, from Drouin, and Carol Clay, 73, from Pakenham, Victoria, went missing on March 20 after going on a trip together in the Wonnangatta Valley in the state’s east.

After more than 3 months of active searching in the valley, baffled police have found no trace of the pair apart from their abandoned, burned out campsite.

Detective inspector Andrew Stamper, who is leading the investigation, believes having less evidence found by the searching officers points to foul play.

‘My belief is there’s been a third party,’ he told A Current Affair.

New pictures of Russell Hill and Carol Clay’s burnt abandoned campsite have been released, showing their belongings locked in Mr Hill’s Toyota LandCruiser (pictured)

‘The belief is if Russell and Carol were still there they (searching officers) would have discovered them or they would have discovered some trace of them.

‘We have found no trace whatsoever.’

Detective Stamper has written off the idea the pair vanished deliberately to start a new life together.

‘The strongest theory is that it would be a thing that has happened in the valley which has maybe escalated and triggered something bad happening for them,’ that he said.

‘Russell and Carol have disappeared to nowhere… they have either been removed from the valley or concealed somewhere in the valley.

Police haven’t any suspects and the cause of the fire that destroyed the pair’s campsite in as yet not known.

Detective Stamper’s theory is supported by lots of Mr Hill’s camping friends who say the experienced mountaineer wouldn’t have ventured off without radio contact.

Never-before-seen images of the pair’s burnt out campsite and Mr Hill’s white Toyota LandCruiser have already been released.

One shows Mr Hill’s hat sitting on the dashboard of his locked car.

Friends of Mr Hill believe foul play is involved with his disappearance as the experienced camper wouldn’t have ventured into the mountains without a radio

Russell Hill and Carol Clay were last heard from on March 20, with Mr Hill’s wife unaware that he was travelling with yet another woman

Arson chemists have been not able to determine the reason for the blaze at their accommodation.

Mr Hill’s wife Robyn had no idea police were treating his disappearance as a murder – until her daughter saw it on TV.

‘The police haven’t spoken to me about any of it,’ she told Daily Mail Australia.

Mrs Hill said she was unaware police were now effectively running her husband’s disappearance as a homicide investigation.

‘I’ve got no idea. You know as much as I do,’ she said. ‘I did learn from my daughter, but I’ve got nothing more to say about anything,’ she said.

Mr Hill’s wife of 50 years has previously said she had no idea her husband had gone camping with an other woman.

She said her husband have been friendly with Ms Clay for decades but was unaware they were travelling together.

Arson chemists have been not able to determine what sparked the fire at their campsite

It is understood police are now probing what happened in the 18 hours between Mr Hill making a chilling last radio call and their campsite being discovered abandoned the very next day.

Possessions belonging to the pair have been found still inside Mr Hill’s vehicle, while a drone owned by Mr Hill is missing.

Experienced search and rescue officers do not believe the couple would have ventured beyond the eventual search area.

Investigators still want to consult with up to 200 people who had been in the region but were yet to make contact with Crime Stoppers following a recent appeal.

Detective Stamper is confident police will unearth more details in the pair’s disappearance.

‘We desire to identify and eliminate anyone who was in the valley at that time,’ he said. ‘We are building a picture of everybody which was there and trying to put on a map where every one was.’

Last month a lone camper ominously called ‘the Button Man’ became a person of interest, after concerns about his odd behaviour were raised by worried locals.

Police are reported to possess had a long speak to the man, but discovered no new information about numerous local missing persons cases.