A few hours ago we were informed that the investigator of the RA Military Investigation Committee had made a decision to arrest Garik Galeyan and his elder brother Arthur, said Arthur Vanetsyan, the leader of the “I have honor” faction and the leader of the “Homeland” party.

“At the moment, MPs Aram Vardjanyan, Tigran Abrahamyan, Arthur Ghazinyan, Arthur Sargsyan, Armenuhi Kyureghyan, Hripsime Stambulyan, I have been under investigation for about 3 hours.

We hope that the body conducting the proceedings will not take such a step, will not arrest Arthur Galeyan, as it will cancel the earlier decision to arrest Garik Galeyan.

“We consider it necessary to mention that Arthur Galeyan voluntarily presented himself to the investigative body, did not try to hide or obstruct the investigation,” Arthur Vanetsyan wrote on his Facebook page.