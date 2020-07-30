Investigation determines Starbucks barista did not put feminine hygiene product in cop’s drink

According to the investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the item the off-duty officer discovered in the Frappuccino he purchased from a Starbucks inside a Target in Diamond Bar, Calif., last month, was not a feminine hygieneproduct It rather seems a cleansing fabric utilized at the cafe.

The investigation was introduced after the officer submitted a cops report over the supposed tampering, FOX 11 reported. However, after evaluating video of the event and speaking with the barista and officer, authorities have actually been not able to show destructive intent.

The barista confessed to detectives that a cleansing fabric had actually inadvertently fallen under the ice, and she had actually unconsciously scooped it into the mixer where it was then mixed into the Frappuccino drink for the officers, the outlet reported.

Target did not right away react to an ask for remark from Fox News, however informed FOX 11 it had actually evaluated the security tape and did not discover anything suspicious.

Investigators apparently identified the event was not criminal tampering, nor was it a scam by the officer.

The case is presently waiting for last evaluation from the District Attorney’s workplace.

