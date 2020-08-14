Investigation begins into damage at one of the world’s most iconic observatories

This week, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico — an iconic facility made famous by movies like Contact and Goldeneye — had to halt observations of the Universe after a structural cable failed, punching a hole in the facility’s giant reflector dish. Operators of the observatory say the overall facility is mostly fine, but they’re working to figure out exactly what went wrong.

“The majority of that primary reflector is in good shape, but our focus is really making sure that the platform has the structural stability needed to operate in the near future,” Francisco Cordova, the director of the observatory at the University of Central Florida, said during a press call.

Early Monday morning, one of the cables that helps to keep a large metal platform in place over the observatory detached. The end of the cable slipped out of one of its sockets, causing the three-inch-wide cord to fall to the ground. The incident destroyed about 250 panels that comprise the main reflector dish, creating a 100-foot-long gap in the structure. The accident also slightly…