Invest in key infrastructure now to create over 1m jobs, urges TUC

A new report by the Trades Union Congress (TUC) suggests that over one million jobs could possibly be created in the next couple of years if the Government invests now in key infrastructure.

The union is urging the Chancellor to announce spending plans to avoid wide scale unemployment as the furlough scheme comes to a conclusion, but social distancing and the “new normal” continue.

Research by Transition Economics for the TUC said an investment in key infrastructure of £85bn would pay for it self by creating 1.24 million jobs by 2022 and boosting growth and tax receipts.





40,000 jobs alone could possibly be created in telecoms with upgrades to high-speed broadband and 38,000 jobs could materialise in decarbonising tech.

Rail network upgrades could create 120,000 new positions and half a million jobs for the electrification of buses, ferries and charging points for electric cars.

Rishi Sunak is expected to make an economic announcement in early July on future spending commitments and how he intends to restart the economy after a recession expected to be the deepest in living memory.

The TUC added that support should be made on a sector-by-sector basis, specially as the Government’s furlough scheme comes to an end in October.

The report said young adults under 25 are 3 times more likely to work in sectors hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis, including hospitality and retail, and may have targeted spending on new training.

Ministers should follow the examples of other countries and where necessary take equity stakes of up to 30 % in struggling companies, it added.

Partial buyouts could also be contingent on fair pay plans, and extortionate executive pay and improve corporate governance structures.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC, said: “We need to work our way to avoid it of recession. Investing in infrastructure now will help to create jobs across the economy and limit the fallout from coronavirus. And it’ll stop the devastation of mass unemployment.

“We should lose virtually no time getting shovels in the floor. Next month’s budget can be used to green-light spending on domiciles, faster broadband, better transport links and greener technology.

“Alongside investment in infrastructure to create great new jobs, we need work guarantee scheme for young workers and rescue packages for poorly hit sectors. And we truly need a new drive to make sure that the recession does not worsen existing labour market inequalities.

“The more people we can keep in work, the faster we’ll bounce back from this crisis.”

Reporting by PA