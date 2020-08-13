‘Invest In Bitcoin’ Galaxy Digital Ad Tells Financial Times Readers

Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital is following in Grayscale Investments’ steps by launching an ad for cryptocurrency to the public, this time utilizing print media.

A full-page ad for the cryptocurrency financial investment bank appeared in the U.K.-based global organisation paper Financial Times (FEET) today.

“Now is the time to invest in Bitcoin,” the ad specified. “In unsure times, Bitcoin is a hedge independent of the hegemony.”

Big ad for bitcoin in the FEET today from GalaxyDigital Love it pic.twitter.com/ro05QdvDFf — Barry Silbert (@barrysilbert)August 13, 2020

The Financial Times had more than one million customers since 2019, with approximately 18% of them millionaires.

Major crypto projects today

The news of Galaxy’s ad appearing in print media comes a couple of days after a brand-new project from Grayscale, which launched a 30- 2nd area on organisation and financing cable television channels beginning onAug 10. Richard Heart’s questionable HEX token likewise has advertisements plastered throughout the U.K. on London public transport, in papers, and throughout soccer video games.

Many audiences reacted adversely to Grayscale’s ad, as there were hopes prior to it was revealed that it might ‘bring crypto investing to millions.’ Instead, it merely takes audiences through the history of currency, from seashells to paper.

Despite the broad reach of the FEET and it’s high net wealth market, some Crypto Twitter users fasted to criticise the relatively out-of-date option for a shipment system.

“When I think future, I definitely think print media,” said Crypto Twitter user Ryan Leonard.

“Little ironic this ad is in the newspaper,” said Brett Dawidowski.

But the nature of print enables it to explain, labeling Bitcoin (BTC) as “an investable store of value asset that operates independent of the traditional financial system.”

“Investors who worry about fiscal profligacy and helicopter money should recognize the value in Bitcoin’s inherent scarcity — its hard-coded fixed supply makes it a compelling hedge against inflation,” the ad states.

“Bitcoin has outperformed all major asset classes over 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods, and it still has room to run.”

Twitter user uldtotten described Galaxy’s effort to inform the general public on crypto as “so much cleaner” than Grayscale’s ad.

“This paper ad is more powerful than the Grayscale TV ad,” said cryptotothemoon.

The FEET likewise launched a relatively down beat report on XRP today, specifying the token has a “controversial reputation in many parts of the cryptocurrency world” and had yet to accomplish prevalent adoption amongst banks.